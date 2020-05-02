Tech Weekender: Musk's tweets cost Tesla $14bn, Xiaomi's privacy issues and TikTok's 2 billion downloads

Xiaomi reportedly recorded data of millions of its users and sent it to remote servers hosted by another Chinese firm, Alibaba. Cybersecurity researcher Gabi Cirlig told Forbes that the default Xiaomi Mi browser recorded all the websites that were visited on the device. Furthermore, the device tracked his activities even when he was supposedly using the incognito mode — a setting that prevents browsing history or cache from being stored. Xiaomi India responded saying the report is 'absolutely inaccurate'. "As an internet company, Xiaomi takes user privacy extremely seriously. Mi Browser follows similar protocols are any other leading browser in the world. It does not collect any user data that the user has explicitly given permission and consent to." The company further added that Mi Browser will never know what you browse in incognito mode as the user data is encrypted and anonymised. 'Lastly, all Mi browser and Mi Cloud data of Indian users is stored locally in AWS servers in India," the company further stated.