Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra Q1 disappoints, consolidated PAT falls 26.5% sequentially to Rs 898 crore

It posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 898 crore as against analyst estimate of Rs 912.6 crore

Tech Mahindra on Monday posted results below analyst expectations with a 26.5-percent sequential fall in net profit for the first-quarter.

It posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 898 crore as against analyst estimate of Rs 912.6 crore. PAT in the previous quarter was Rs 1,222 crore.

The Mumbai-based IT services firm reported 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue at Rs 8,276 crore in rupee terms compared with Rs 8,054.5 crore in the previous quarter. The revenue grew 12.8 percent YoY.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had expected Rs 8,185.7 crore in revenue.

It reported a dollar revenue of USD 1,224.1 million, up 7.5% on-year basis and down 1.6% sequentially.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra said: “The overall business growth trajectory for FY19 is on track. While business seasonality has affected the current quarter, our Run Change Grow Strategy with strong focus on digital transformation is keeping the business buoyant. The changing demand landscape for next generation technologies is going to fuel the digital business further."

The first quarter is seasonally weak for Tech Mahindra because of weakness in its Comviva business, which also drags down margins, analysts at Kotak Institutional Securities said in a pre-earnings note.

EBIT margin in the first quarter was 13 percent 80 bps lower than 13.8 percent in the previous quarter.

EBIT margin was impacted for most large players this quarter because of wage hikes and visa costs, partially offset by a strong US dollar.

IT attrition at the end of June was at 19 percent as against 18 percent in the last quarter.

The company reported 39.6 percent revenue from its largest vertical- communications.

Shares in the IT firm closed at Rs 654.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday ahead of its results.
