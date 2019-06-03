Tech landscape in the lending industry has been dramatically changing in the last few years: Shachindra Nath, U GRO Capital

U GRO Capital limited, (formerly known as Chokhani securities) is a BSE listed NBFC established in 1993. The company was acquired by financial services veteran Mr. Shachindra Nath on July 5th, 2018 and was later reinvigorated as U GRO.

U GRO emphasizes that the problem of small businesses can be solved by building deep expertise around core sectors of SME’s in India coupled with a technology platform. “The technology landscape in the lending industry is dramatically changing in the last few years. Most of that change is happening towards on boarding the customer, understanding its profile and processing the loan application very fast;” said Shachindra Nath MD & CEO, U GRO Capital. He believes that U GRO has a deep understanding of technology which gives them an advantage in the NBFC market.

He also says that NBFCs have to evolve from core lender to being partner to large banks. They should be able to underwrite some unique asset and create a niche around themselves which U GRO is already designed around.