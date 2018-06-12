Suzuki launches new Access 125, special edition variant featuring CBS

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday launched the newest variant of its Suzuki Access 125 scooter, featuring Combined Braking System (CBS).

CBS allows the rider to engage both front and rear brakes by pulling on only the left lever. It has already been made available on scooters by Honda like the Honda Activa and the Honda Grazia.

Suzuki claims that the feature will provide better stability to the scooter and shorten braking distances under certain conditions.

The introduction of the feature is in light of new norms announced by the Indian government that have made it compulsory for two-wheelers to have either anti-lock braking system (ABS) or CBS.

Along with the upgrade, the Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition also comes with a new colour option – Metallic Sonic Silver with a beige leatherette seat.

This is in addition to the two colour options already available. Suzuki said the new colour adds to the premium feel of the special edition.

The Special Edition variant features round chrome rear view mirrors and a DC socket as standard. If those differences weren't enough, you also get a Special Edition logo on the side of the scooter.

Apart from CBS, the mechanics on both the standard as well as the special edition scooters remain unchanged. The engine still churns out 8.7 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10 Nm at 10,500 rpm.

These numbers were considered to be best-in-class until TVS launched the Ntorq.

The Suzuki Access 125 CBS went on sale on Monday at a starting price of Rs 58,980, while the Special Edition started selling at Rs 60,580 apiece. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.