Suzuki Gixxer 250 cc variant may be launched in India in 2019

For the past few years, there has been the talk of Suzuki launching a 250 cc variant of the Gixxer in India and now it seems that may actually come true.

India did have the Suzuki Inazuma for a while. A 250 cc which was fairly average in styling but extremely high on price, the bike didn't do very well in our markets and was subsequently pulled out. Indian bikers were looking for the next Gixxer. Something to give a little more thrill for maybe a slight increase in price.

In international markets, it is the GSX-S750 and GSX-S1000 bikes which are affectionately called 'gixxers'. Seeing this, when Suzuki launched the smaller 150 cc sibling in India, they named it, well, Gixxer. That Gixxer name has garnered a lot of fandom in India over the years and we would hope Suzuki takes that name forward.

The Gixxer 250 will be a step up for current Gixxer owners who are looking for more fun and more performance and this bike looks like it will deliver. It will come with a 250 cc engine capable of producing somewhere around 22 to 25 hp. This will be slightly higher than the Yamaha FZ25 but lower than the Honda CBR250R, its main rivals.

In terms of styling, we expect to see the same muscular styling as on the GSX-750 and GSX-1000. Premium features like LED headlights and taillights and an all-digital instrument cluster is a given.

In terms of pricing, expect the Gixxer 250 to be priced somewhere between the Yamaha FZ25 and the Honda CBR250R, Rs 119,335 and Rs 164,552 ex-showroom.