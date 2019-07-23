Suzuki gives Access 125 a new paint scheme

Suzuki’s flagship scooter received a new paint option for its special edition in India. The Access 125 received a ‘Metallic Matte Bordeaux’ colour, with a price tag of Rs 61,788.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is offering three other colours along with the Metallic Matte Bordeaux, including white, silver and black. The new paint scheme features a purplish red colour, with a beige seat cover. It also gets black alloys, chrome mirrors and white rear grab-rail. It also sports a ‘Special Edition’ logo to differentiate it from the standard trim.

Apart from these aesthetic upgrades, the scooter remains mechanically unchanged. It carries forward its 124cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.7 PS of maximum power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. It also retains its suspension setup and braking assembly.

Suzuki has equipped the Access 125 with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a central lock at the front which doubles up as the seat opening switch, as well as a charging socket in the under-seat compartment.

The scooter has a price tag of Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom) and competes against Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125 among others.