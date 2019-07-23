App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki gives Access 125 a new paint scheme

Apart from aesthetic upgrades, the scooter remains mechanically unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki’s flagship scooter received a new paint option for its special edition in India. The Access 125 received a ‘Metallic Matte Bordeaux’ colour, with a price tag of Rs 61,788.

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is offering three other colours along with the Metallic Matte Bordeaux, including white, silver and black. The new paint scheme features a purplish red colour, with a beige seat cover. It also gets black alloys, chrome mirrors and white rear grab-rail. It also sports a ‘Special Edition’ logo to differentiate it from the standard trim.

Apart from these aesthetic upgrades, the scooter remains mechanically unchanged. It carries forward its 124cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.7 PS of maximum power and 10.2 Nm of peak torque. It also retains its suspension setup and braking assembly.

Close

Suzuki has equipped the Access 125 with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a central lock at the front which doubles up as the seat opening switch, as well as a charging socket in the under-seat compartment.

The scooter has a price tag of Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom) and competes against Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125 and Aprilia SR 125 among others.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Access 125 SE #Auto #Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.