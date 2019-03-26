Suzuki Access 125 introduces CBS on drum brake variant

Suzuki has launched the Access 125 with combined braking system (CBS) on its drum brakes at a price of Rs 56,667 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This update makes the scooter compliant with the upcoming safety norms.

The CBS variant is priced just about Rs 500 more than the non-CBS Access, but now comes as a standard feature. The disc brake variant of the Access 125 that debuted last year already gets CBS.

CBS allows for riders to engage both front and rear brakes by pressing down on only the left brake lever. This effectively shortens stopping distance and also makes for slightly safer braking.

Commenting on the launch, Devashish Handa of SMIPL said: "Suzuki Motorcycle is committed to improving and innovating its products for better riding experience and introduction of CBS to Access125 drum variant is a step further to fulfilling this promise. Suzuki now has standardised its complete range of scooters with this safety feature."

All other mechanicals remains the same. A 124cc single-cylinder engine that makes 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm powers the scooter via an automatic transmission. Styling too continues to remain retro.

The Suzuki Access 125 competes against the likes of the Honda Activa 125, Aprilia SR 125 and TVS Ntorq among others.