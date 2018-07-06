Startup develops AI that can detect machine failure just by listening to sounds

Listen to your vehicle - this is an advice that all car and motorcycle owners are given when they're getting to know more about the vehicle.

Now, a new AI service developed by 3Dsignals, an Israel based start-up is doing just that.

The AI system can detect an impending failure in cars or other machines, just by listening to the sound. The system depends on deep learning technique to identify the noise patterns of a car.

As per a report by IEEE spectrum, 3Dsignals promises to reduce machinery downtime by 40% and improve efficiency. If everything goes according to the plan, 3Dsignals can increase their market to predictive care maintenance of cars, power plants and factories. 3Dsignals could become a leader in the advancement of deep learning by listening to general sounds.

Co-founder of 3D signals Yair Lavi said that passengers in driverless cabs only care about reaching their destination on time. No ones interested in maintenance and AI can warn the fleet owners about any issues beforehand so that it is dealt with in a timely fashion. The first few clients using 3Dsignal’s technology are heavy industries operating big and heavy equipment.

“It’s important for us to be specialists in general acoustic deep learning because the research literature does not cover it,” Lavi added.

AI has been making immense progress in various industries, and with this recent development one can visualise the real future potential of deep learning and AI.