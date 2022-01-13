MARKET NEWS

Technology

Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds launched in India with ANC, LDAC support, 360 Reality Audio

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2022 / 03:36 PM IST

Sony has officially announced a new pair of premium true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are premium TWS earbuds that support active noise cancellation (ANC), LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec, 360 Reality Audio, and app support.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Price in India 

The new Sony WF-1000XM4 are priced at Rs. 19,990 in India. They will be available for purchase starting January 16 and will be available through the Sony Center and Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC online portal, and other major online and offline retail channels.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Features 

The Sony WF-1000XM4 feature industry-leading noise cancellation with Sony’s V1 processor with further improves the noise cancellation performance of Sony’s acclaimed QN1e chip. Apart from ANC, the earbuds also support the LDAC Bluetooth codec and Sony's 360 Reality Audio sound format.

Sony’s new premium earbuds are also touted to offer up to 32 hours of battery life with ANC. The WF-1000XM4 also promises 60 minutes of playback on a five-minute charge with the aid of fast-charging support. The earphones support Google Fast Pair for Android devices and voice assistant support. The earbuds can be charged over a USB Type-C port or through a Qi wireless charger.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 also comes with Speak-to-Chat and a Quick Attention mode, feature which are present on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (Review). The earbuds feature instant pause and play, which use a proximity sensor to pause the music as soon as you take the earbuds out.  They also boast of Precise Voice Pickup technology to offer a comfortable hands-free calling experience.
Tags: #active noise cancellation #Bluetooth Headphones #headphones #Sony #TWS Earbuds
first published: Jan 13, 2022 03:36 pm

