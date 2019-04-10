Snapchat redesigns its Android app, promises lag-free experience

Snapchat for Android has got a major upgrade. The company has redesigned the Android app from scratch in order to provide users with a better experience while using the multimedia messaging app.

If you have been a Snapchat user on Android, you may not have enjoyed the lag in the user interface or the slow navigation while using the app. The company has announced a newly rebuilt version of its app that promises to provide a more refined, lag-free experience on Android.

The user interface may look the same as its previous version, but Snapchat claims that it has worked in the framework of the app to make it much faster and less buggy on Android devices. The company took to Twitter to announce the new version of the app that provides a cleaner and faster experience.

The company had previously tried to bring the Android version’s performance at par with the iOS version by releasing patches that would fix the issues.

However, after some updates, it started to rewrite the Android version from scratch in order to achieve the goal of providing a smooth user experience. The redesigned app is now suitable to work smoothly on different Android smartphones whose cameras and processors vary from device to device.

Jacob Andreou, Vice President of Product at Snapchat said in a report by The Verge, “With this new foundation I wouldn’t be surprised if you actually see things starting to come to Android even before iOS sometimes”.

Until now, Android users had to wait for weeks for new filters and features that were immediately available on the iOS version upon release. The company stated that the update is making its way to Android and users can expect a full rollout before the end of this year.