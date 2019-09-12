Seclore expands SDK platform for data-centric security with endpoint auto-protector

Seclore, a data-centric security solutions company, announced the addition of the Seclore Endpoint Auto-Protector SDK to their Data Centric-Security Platform.

The Seclore Endpoint Auto-Protector SDK, a configurable cross-platform tool, enables rapid integration of data-centric security with applications that run on end-user devices including Endpoint DLP, eDiscovery, Data Classification, and Data Governance solutions.

The Seclore Endpoint Auto-Protector SDK is part of Seclore's open Data-Centric Security Platform.

The Seclore Platform, featuring a robust collection of APIs and configurable tools, reduces the effort required for software solution providers and organizations to automatically add persistent, granular usage controls and tracking to information as it is discovered, downloaded, classified and shared.

"Solution providers can now rapidly incorporate zero-trust data protection for sensitive documents detected by DLP or eDiscovery on endpoints or network file shares. The configurable nature of Seclore's Endpoint Auto-Protector SDK will enable solution providers to add value to their offerings in hours - without needing to engage developers," said Vishal Gupta, CEO, Seclore.

"Our primary objective for the Seclore Data-Centric Security Platform is enabling organizations to leverage and unify best-of-breed data security solutions," said Abhijit Tannu, CTO, Seclore.