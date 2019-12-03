App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Vietnam confirms 2020 Galaxy A series launching on December 12

The new Galaxy A series phone/phones debuting on Dec 6 will feature a punch-hole display.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung made a strong presence in the mid-range smartphone space by launching the revamped Galaxy A and M series. The Galaxy A series, particularly, the Galaxy A50 and A30, made significant headway in price-competitive markets like India. Samsung also introduced an upgraded Galaxy As series, which brought slight improvements in all areas over the standard Galaxy A lineup.

Now, the South Korean smartphone maker is gearing up to launch a new lineup of Galaxy A handset for 2020. The company recently confirmed that the first member of the Galaxy A (2020) lineup would be unveiled on December 12. The launch date for the new Galaxy A series was confirmed by Samsung Vietnam.

The Samsung Vietnam branch recently posted a short video on YouTube teasing the arrival of the upcoming Galaxy A series handsets. Apart from the release date, the video also confirms the new Galaxy A series models debuting on December 12 will feature a punch-hole display in the centre, similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Close

The teaser also details a new camera layout on the new Galaxy A series. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed any information, the devices launching might be the Galaxy A51 and A71. Renders of the two phones were recently spotted with a similar design and an L-shaped quad-camera layout. Other phones expected to join the new Galaxy A series lineup include the Galaxy A21, A41, 61, and A81.

related news

Considering the release date is less than ten days away, more details about the Galaxy A(2020) lineup are expected to surface in the coming days through either official teasers or leaked information.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

