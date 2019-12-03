Samsung Vietnam confirms 2020 Galaxy A series launching on December 12

Samsung made a strong presence in the mid-range smartphone space by launching the revamped Galaxy A and M series. The Galaxy A series, particularly, the Galaxy A50 and A30, made significant headway in price-competitive markets like India. Samsung also introduced an upgraded Galaxy As series, which brought slight improvements in all areas over the standard Galaxy A lineup.

Now, the South Korean smartphone maker is gearing up to launch a new lineup of Galaxy A handset for 2020. The company recently confirmed that the first member of the Galaxy A (2020) lineup would be unveiled on December 12. The launch date for the new Galaxy A series was confirmed by Samsung Vietnam.

The Samsung Vietnam branch recently posted a short video on YouTube teasing the arrival of the upcoming Galaxy A series handsets. Apart from the release date, the video also confirms the new Galaxy A series models debuting on December 12 will feature a punch-hole display in the centre, similar to that of the Galaxy Note 10 series.

The teaser also details a new camera layout on the new Galaxy A series. While Samsung hasn’t confirmed any information, the devices launching might be the Galaxy A51 and A71. Renders of the two phones were recently spotted with a similar design and an L-shaped quad-camera layout. Other phones expected to join the new Galaxy A series lineup include the Galaxy A21, A41, 61, and A81.