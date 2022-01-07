Samsung offers massive discounts on Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3: check details

You can also get yourself The Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs 1,999

Samsung has introduced limited time discounts for its best selling foldable smartphones - The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the ongoing Samsung Best Buy Days Sale, the company is running an offer that can net customers up to Rs 7000 off as an exchange bonus, on top of an additional Rs 7000 discount, if you use HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3, which we reviewed in September last year, sees its price reduced to Rs 1,49,999 for the base 256GB variant. This is a flat Rs 22,000 reduction on its MRP of Rs 1,71,999.

The 512GB variant of the phone, which normally retails for Rs 1,79,999, sees its price reduced by Rs 22,000 as well, with a discounted listing of Rs 1,57,999.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3, which we called a giant leap for foldables, is available at the discounted price of Rs 84,999 for the 128GB variant, Rs 11,000 off the MRP of Rs 95,999.

The Rs 11,000 discount applies to the 256GB variant as well, which is available for Rs 88,999, down from the usual MRP of Rs 99,999.

You can grab an additional Rs 7,000 off on both phones, if you use a HDFC debit or credit card. Customers are also eligible for up to an additional Rs 7,000, in case you decided to take the exchange bonus and trade in your old phone.