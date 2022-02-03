Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 key specifications revealed ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S22 series globally on February 9. However, Samsung will also be launching the Tab S8 series at its upcoming Unpacked 2022 event. And while there’s no information about the Galaxy Tab S8 series, a new leak gives us details about the tablets’ key specifications.

According to tipster Evan Blass, Samsung will launch three versions of the Galaxy Tab S8: the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. The promo images leaked by Blass were shared by GSMArena.

The tipster suggests that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will measure 5.5mm thick and weigh 728g. The tablet packs an 11,200 mAh battery with 45W charging support. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ and Tab S8 also use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. While the Tab S8+ opts for a Super AMOLED screen, the vanilla Tab S8 opts for an LCD panel. However, both tablets feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ packs a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, while the Tab S8 uses an 8,000 mAh battery with the same charging speed. All three Galaxy Tab S8 models come with an S Pen, a USB-C to USB-C cable, leaflets, and a SIM tool in the box.