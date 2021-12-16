MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch likely on January 4 at pre-CES 2022 event

Samsung has confirmed a pre-CES event for January 4, where it is likely to unveil its affordable flagship.

Moneycontrol News
December 16, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be the most-leaked Samsung smartphone till date.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch might finally take place. The South Korean tech giant has announced a pre-CES 2022 event on January 4 with the time ‘Together for Tomorrow’.  While the launch invite does not explicitly confirm, one can expect the company to launch the Galaxy S21 FE at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch at CES 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be the most-leaked Samsung smartphone to date. The design renders, marketing images, specifications, and other key details of the phone have leaked multiple times in the past. Even the January 4 launch date was rumoured previously and it seems to be true courtesy of the confirmed event.

Samsung is expected to launch the device in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB variant could launch for EUR 920 (roughly Rs 78,100). Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price for the 8GB +  256GB variant could be set at EUR 985 (roughly Rs 83,700). In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price will start at GBP 776 (roughly Rs 77,550). The 8GB + 256GB variant will be launched for GBP 831 (roughly Rs 83,000). It will launch in four colours - White, Black, Cream and Lavender.

There is no word on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India at the moment. The phone is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The device will also sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. 

It will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 11 out of the box with a layer of OneUI 3 on top. Connectivity options on the device will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, etc.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 16, 2021 01:47 pm

