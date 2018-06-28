App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch set for August 9

Galaxy Note 9 could become the smartphone to join the elite list of phones with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung has confirmed the launch date of its much awaited flagship phone Galaxy Note 9 as August 9 in its latest tweet. Official invites have been sent out for the launch event where the new Galaxy Note 9 will be unveiled.

The Galaxy Note 9 rumored to have a 6.38in display, a happy moment for all the Samsung fans who were waiting for a big screen mobile from Samsung. Till now, Galaxy Note 8 boasted of the biggest screen size - 6.32 inches. Galaxy Note 9 could also be the phone to join the elite list of phones with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. As per previous reports, Samsung was planning to launch its recently unveiled ISOCELL Plus camera sensor in the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

The key feature of the sensor is its ability to produce sharper and accurate pictures even in poor lighting. It has been rumoured that the technology is enabled to equip 0.8-micrometer (µm) and smaller-sized pixels without any loss in performance. There are also rumours that the Galaxy Note 9 will be shipped with the new version of Samsung's S Pen stylus, which will be revealed on August 9 launch event for sure. Earlier another slip-up by South Korean retailer KT Plaza Shop had revealed that the phone will be available in three different storage variants - 64GB, 246GB and 512GB.

As per a report in Tech Radar, the invites sent doesn't mention the name of the new Galaxy Note 9. However, the tech community is certain that the event will be set as the launch pad for the new flagship model and the S Pen stylus. While it is not possible for everyone in the tech community to attend the New York event, one can watch the it from home, as Samsung has confirmed that the event will be live streamed.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 01:54 pm

