Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch set for August 9

Samsung has confirmed the launch date of its much awaited flagship phone Galaxy Note 9 as August 9 in its latest tweet. Official invites have been sent out for the launch event where the new Galaxy Note 9 will be unveiled.

The Galaxy Note 9 rumored to have a 6.38in display, a happy moment for all the Samsung fans who were waiting for a big screen mobile from Samsung. Till now, Galaxy Note 8 boasted of the biggest screen size - 6.32 inches. Galaxy Note 9 could also be the phone to join the elite list of phones with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. As per previous reports, Samsung was planning to launch its recently unveiled ISOCELL Plus camera sensor in the upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

The key feature of the sensor is its ability to produce sharper and accurate pictures even in poor lighting. It has been rumoured that the technology is enabled to equip 0.8-micrometer (µm) and smaller-sized pixels without any loss in performance. There are also rumours that the Galaxy Note 9 will be shipped with the new version of Samsung's S Pen stylus, which will be revealed on August 9 launch event for sure. Earlier another slip-up by South Korean retailer KT Plaza Shop had revealed that the phone will be available in three different storage variants - 64GB, 246GB and 512GB.