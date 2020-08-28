Samsung Galaxy M51 teaser confirms quad rear cameras, AMOLED display with a possible 7,000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 could be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC.
Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M51 in India soon. While Samsung is yet to confirm a lot of details about the Galaxy M51, a recent teaser confirms a few specs. The clip was posted on Twitter with Samsung using the hashtag “MeanestMonsterEver”.Samsung’s teaser does not give out exact specifications of the Galaxy M51’s hardware but does paint a detailed picture.
If you can guess why the all-new #SamsungM51 is the most unpredictable, power-packed #MeanestMonsterEver, you can stand a chance to win one for yourself. A mean reward for one mean monster lover out there. pic.twitter.com/o2YAzwJL6U
— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 27, 2020
The teaser suggests that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back in an L-shaped layout. Samsung has also confirmed a massive battery and an Infinity-O AMOLED display on the upcoming Galaxy M51. Considering Samsung's play on 'Blazing Fast Performance', we believe the Galaxy M51 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.
The Galaxy M51 was previously spotted on Google Play Console by MySmartPrice, revealing several specifications. The Play Console listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.
It also reveals that the phone will use an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080*2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with Samsung One UI skin on top. The Play Console listing seems accurate considering the design seems similar to the one we see in the recent teaser.