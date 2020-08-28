Samsung Galaxy M51 teaser confirms quad rear cameras, AMOLED display with a possible 7,000 mAh battery

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M51 in India soon. While Samsung is yet to confirm a lot of details about the Galaxy M51, a recent teaser confirms a few specs. The clip was posted on Twitter with Samsung using the hashtag “MeanestMonsterEver”.



Samsung’s teaser does not give out exact specifications of the Galaxy M51’s hardware but does paint a detailed picture.

The teaser suggests that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back in an L-shaped layout. Samsung has also confirmed a massive battery and an Infinity-O AMOLED display on the upcoming Galaxy M51. Considering Samsung's play on 'Blazing Fast Performance', we believe the Galaxy M51 will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

The Galaxy M51 was previously spotted on Google Play Console by MySmartPrice, revealing several specifications. The Play Console listing suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

It also reveals that the phone will use an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 1080*2400 pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 10 with Samsung One UI skin on top. The Play Console listing seems accurate considering the design seems similar to the one we see in the recent teaser.

Additionally, the Amazon page for the Galaxy M31 also has a question asking users the battery size of the Galaxy M51, with the following options – 5,000 mAh, 6,000 mAh, 6,500 mAh, and 7,000 mAh. Considering Samsung is touting 'meanest monster ever', we believe the Galaxy M51 will likely arrive with a 7,000 mAh battery. You can expect more details about the launch in the coming days.