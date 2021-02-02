MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek SoC: Check Price, Specs, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M02’s price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/32GB variant.

Carlsen Martin
February 02, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

Samsung just dropped a new budget smartphone in India. The Galaxy M02 debuts as an entry-level handset with a sizeable battery and display as well as a dual-camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Price 

The Samsung Galaxy M02’s price in India is set at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB/32GB variant, although the phone will be available for an introductory price of Rs 6,799. The price for the top-end 3GB/32GB variant is yet to be revealed. The sale for the Galaxy M02 will begin on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Specs 

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is powered by an unnamed MediaTek chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The 32GB of storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery without fast charging support, which is to be expected at this price. The Galaxy M02 runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 skin on top.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity V-Display. The Galaxy M02 opts for a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 13 MP primary camera sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, you get a 5 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is 9.1mm thick and weighs 206 grams. The phone is available in Black, Grey, Blue, and Red colour options.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Feb 2, 2021 02:10 pm

