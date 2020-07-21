Samsung Galaxy A21s 6GB variant's price cut a month after launch: Check how much it costs now and specifications

Samsung has cut the price of the 6GB RAM variant of its recently-launched A-series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A21s. The variant is now Rs 1,000 cheaper, barely a month after launch.

Samsung Galaxy A21s price and storage

The Galaxy A21s 6GB + 64GB storage option which was launched for Rs 18,499, is now available for Rs 17,499 after the latest price revision. The 4GB + 64GB model continues to retail for Rs 16,499.

The smartphone is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options

Galaxy A21s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A21s is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset and paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy A21s opts for a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro snapper. The hole-punch camera cutout on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter.

It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. The Galaxy A21s also features a rear-mount fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone boots on One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.