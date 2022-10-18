Samsung achieves fastest ever DRAM speed on Qualcomm's platform, clocking 8.5Gbps

Samsung has officially confirmed that its latest LPDDR5X DRAM was validated for use on Snapdragon mobile platforms. The new LPDDR5X DRAM will offer the industry’s fastest speed of 8.5 gigabits per second (Gbps), surpassing the previous maximum speed of 7.5Gbps that it achieved back in March.

LPDDR5X technology is not new to the market with Samsung taking the lid off the new memory technology back in November last year. However, the new memory has achieved even greater speeds with some design tweaks. Samsung noted that LPDDR5X's low-power consumption and high-performance levels make it ideal for use for not just smartphones but also servers, PCs, and even automobiles.

“The joint validation of 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM has enabled us to accelerate market-wide availability of this high-speed memory interface by more than a year, which is a tremendous accomplishment made possible through our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies,” said Daniel Lee, Executive Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies said, “We’re the first in the mobile industry to enable the latest LPDDR5X at 8.5Gbps on Snapdragon mobile platforms, which will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for mobile, gaming, camera and AI applications.”

It is worth noting that data processing speeds on up to 8.5Gbps offered by LPDDR5X DRAM are over 1.3 times faster than the current 6.4Gbps on LPDDR5. Additionally, the 16GB LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.