Samsung launches world's first LPDDR5X RAM built on 14nm fabrication technology

Samsung has officially taken the lid off a new memory technology in the form of Low Power Double Data Rate 5X or LPDDR5X DRAM. The new RAM technology is the first to be built on the 14nm fabrication process.

With the new LPDDR5X DRAM, Samsung claims to have achieved 1.3x faster performance and 20-percent lower power consumption as compared to LPDDR5. Samsung says that LPDDR5X will also bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and automobiles.

In a blog post, SangJoon Hwang, Samsung Electronics Senior VP and Head of the DRAM Design Team said, “In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding. Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.”

The LPDDR5X DRAM will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5Gbps, which are over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4Gbps. Additionally, the 16GB LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.

Samsung plans to start collaborating with global chipset manufacturers and begin supplying them with the new LPDDR5X DRAM modules by the end of this year. We could likely see the new memory technology makes its way to next-gen flagships powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC.