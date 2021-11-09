MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung launches world's first LPDDR5X RAM built on 14nm fabrication technology

Samsung claims to have achieved 1.3x faster performance and 20-percent lower power consumption as compared to LPDDR5.

Moneycontrol News
November 09, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

Samsung has officially taken the lid off a new memory technology in the form of Low Power Double Data Rate 5X or LPDDR5X DRAM. The new RAM technology is the first to be built on the 14nm fabrication process.

With the new LPDDR5X DRAM, Samsung claims to have achieved 1.3x faster performance and 20-percent lower power consumption as compared to LPDDR5. Samsung says that LPDDR5X will also bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and automobiles.

In a blog post, SangJoon Hwang, Samsung Electronics Senior VP and Head of the DRAM Design Team said, “In recent years, hyperconnected market segments such as AI, augmented reality (AR) and the metaverse, which rely on extremely fast large-scale data processing, have been rapidly expanding. Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.”

The LPDDR5X DRAM will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5Gbps, which are over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5’s 6.4Gbps. Additionally, the 16GB LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64 gigabytes (GB) per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.

Samsung plans to start collaborating with global chipset manufacturers and begin supplying them with the new LPDDR5X DRAM modules by the end of this year. We could likely see the new memory technology makes its way to next-gen flagships powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: Next-gen Snapdragon 898 SoC will likely be unveiled on November 30 at Qualcomm Tech Summit
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung
first published: Nov 9, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.