MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

The online broker, one of the hottest venues in last week’s retail-trading frenzy, had put temporary buying restrictions on a number of securities.

Reuters
February 05, 2021 / 02:57 PM IST
File image: Robinhood app's loco on a smartphone. (Image: AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

File image: Robinhood app's loco on a smartphone. (Image: AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Online brokerage app Robinhood said on Thursday it has removed temporary trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, according to an update on its website.

Earlier in the day, Robinhood's website showed that the trading limit on GameStop's shares was set at 500, while for AMC the limit was set at 5,500 shares.

Trading restrictions on a few other stocks had been lifted on Wednesday.

The online broker, one of the hottest venues in last week’s retail-trading frenzy, had put temporary buying restrictions on a number of securities including Nokia, Express Inc , as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold.

GameStop’s shares and others favored recently by retail investors fell further on Thursday, while U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen vowed to protect investors, but also said financial market regulators needed to fully understand the recent trading frenzy before taking any action.

Close
Also Read: Robinhood back down to 1.1 Star rating on the Google Play Store
Reuters
TAGS: #GameStop #Robinhood app #Technology
first published: Feb 5, 2021 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.