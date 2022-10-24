English
    Redmi Note 12 series specifications teased ahead of October 27 launch date

    The Redmi Note 12 line-up will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and a 50 MP triple-camera setup.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 24, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 series in China. The company recently confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Note 12 line-up. And now, we’ve been getting details on the specifications of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series.

    The Redmi Note 12 series is launching in China on October 27 at 07:00 pm local time. The line-up will likely include the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Xiaomi has been dropping key specs of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series.

    In a recent Weibo post, Xiaomi confirmed that at least one phone in the Redmi Note 12 series will be powered by the recently unveiled MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The company has also revealed that the Redmi Note 12 series will feature a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm of a triple-camera setup.

    The main camera will come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a large 1/1.56” size. A post of Weibo also reveals that the Redmi Note 12 series will be offered in Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue colour options. The specifications teased for the Redmi Note 12 series are for the ‘Pro’ models.

    While other details of the Redmi Note 12 series are yet to be revealed, rumours suggests that the Redmi Note 12 Pro models will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Additionally, the Redmi Note 12 series is expected to feature up to 210W fast charging support. We should get more details about the device in the coming days.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 07:14 pm
