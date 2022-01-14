Redmi Note 11S design leaks, could feature 108MP camera from Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 11S price in India is expected to be around Rs 17,000.

Redmi Note 11S design renders have leaked online. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced at under Rs 20,000 in India. Redmi Note 11S India launch date remains unknown at the moment. However, the phone is expected to launch later this month.

Ahead of the official launch, Redmi Note 11S design renders have been leaked by XiaomiUI. The images reveal that the design of the Note 11S will come with minor modifications to its predecessor.

The phone has a rectangular camera module on the back. The Redmi Note 11S camera module will have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide sensor, a 2MP OmniVision OV2A macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the smartphone could feature a 16MP front camera. The phone is also said to feature a MediaTek processor, which will have a performance similar to the Helio G95 chipset. It would not be a surprise if Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 11S with a Helio G96 chip, which comes with a marginal performance boost.

The screen size remains unknown but it will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. Rumours on the web suggest that the phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Other details like the battery size, RAM, storage options, etc., remain unknown at the moment.