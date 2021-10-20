MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Redmi Note 11 series launch confirmed for October 28

Xiaomi will likely reveal three phones in the lineup—the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new Redmi Note phones. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 series is arriving in China on October 28.

While there is no mention about the devices in the series, we expect the company to reveal a vanilla Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro on October 28.

Details about the Redmi Note 11 series are still scarce but the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased some details about Note 11 series on Weibo. The poster teased by the company confirms that the Redmi Note 11 will feature speakers by JBL, while you can also see a headphone jack and an IR blaster on the top.

The volume rocker and power button are visible on the right side of the device. A quad-camera setup on the rear panel with a large sensor sitting on the top of the module can also be seen in the poster.

The Weibo post also shows the phone in greyish green. The phone will be listed on JD.com ahead of its launch. JD.com does have listings for the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This suggests that Xiaomi might be ditching the Pro Max branding for the Pro+ moniker.

Close
More details about the Redmi Note 11 series are expected in the coming days. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Redmi Note 11 line up outside China.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Oct 20, 2021 03:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.