Redmi Note 11 series launch confirmed for October 28

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new Redmi Note phones. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 series is arriving in China on October 28.

While there is no mention about the devices in the series, we expect the company to reveal a vanilla Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro on October 28.

Details about the Redmi Note 11 series are still scarce but the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased some details about Note 11 series on Weibo. The poster teased by the company confirms that the Redmi Note 11 will feature speakers by JBL, while you can also see a headphone jack and an IR blaster on the top.

The volume rocker and power button are visible on the right side of the device. A quad-camera setup on the rear panel with a large sensor sitting on the top of the module can also be seen in the poster.

The Weibo post also shows the phone in greyish green. The phone will be listed on JD.com ahead of its launch. JD.com does have listings for the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. This suggests that Xiaomi might be ditching the Pro Max branding for the Pro+ moniker.

More details about the Redmi Note 11 series are expected in the coming days. As of now, there is no information about the launch of the Redmi Note 11 line up outside China.