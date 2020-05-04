Redmi K30i 5G will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup, reveals MiUi code

Chinese device maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on a budget 5G smartphone that is tipped to be launched under the Redmi K30 series. Dubbed as the Redmi K30i, the smartphone could be the most affordable smartphone available with 5G support. This budget 5G smartphone will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup if we go by the latest MiUi code.

A new string in the latest version of MiUi camera app reveals that Redmi K30i 5G will have an ‘AI quad-camera setup’ with a 48MP primary sensor, reported XDA Developers. It is unknown if the company will use a Samsung or a Sony sensor on the Redmi K30i.

A previous report suggested that the Redmi K30i will pack similar specifications as the Redmi K30. This means the other three sensors could include an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography.

Other Redmi K30i specifications would include a Snapdragon 765G processor, 6.67-inch 120Hz LCD, and 4,500 mAh battery.

The smartphone is tipped to launch for as low as Yuan 1,799 (Rs 19,500). Currently, it is unknown if and when Xiaomi will launch the budget 5G smartphone.