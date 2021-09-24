MARKET NEWS

English
Redmi 9 Activ launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: Check price, specs, availability

The Redmi 9 Activ is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
September 24, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

Xiaomi recently dropped a new Redmi phone in India in the form of the Redmi 9 Activ. The device comes with a MediaTek chipset, dual camera, and a sizeable battery.

Redmi 9 Activ Price in India

The Redmi 9 Activ is priced at Rs 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. The device is available on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. The handset is offered in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple colours.

Redmi 9 Activ Specifications 

The Redmi 9 Activ is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android-based MIUI 12. The handset sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, the Redmi 9 Activ boasts a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Redmi 9 Activ include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more.
Tags: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Sep 24, 2021 03:00 pm

