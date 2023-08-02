Rebranding Continues: TweetDeck is now 'XPro'

(Image: X)

As part of Twitter's broader rebranding exercise, TweetDeck has now been renamed "XPro."

TweetDeck is a proprietary social media dashboard application for the management of Twitter accounts

Over the last few weeks, Twitter has undergone a brand change under new management led by CEO Elon Musk. The platform is now called X; tweets are now being referred to as posts, and retweets have been rebranded to reposts.



Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

Over the years, TweetDeck has become an essential managing tool for organisations to let their teams schedule and host social media posts.

As reported by 9To5Google, the new "XPro" branding has started to appear on TweetDeck's landing page, though it does not appear to be complete yet.

The logo only appears if you access the page while signing out of your Twitter account. The web link is still tweetdeck.twitter.com, but expect that to change.

X hasn't updated the text on the site either, with frequent mentions of Twitter, and even using the old "for people who live on Twitter" tagline.

Earlier in the month, X support had put out a post announcing an improved version of TweetDeck that would have a full composer, access to Spaces, video docking etc.

Users who were interested in testing the new dashboard would have to be verified in 30 days.