Realme X50 5G's quad-camera setup confirmed by company CEO

Realme had an excellent 2019, especially in India. The Chinese smartphone maker launched everything from true-wireless earbuds to a flagship smartphone. However, the one thing missing from the company’s smartphone portfolio was a 5G handset.

While the upcoming Realme X50 is about to change that, few details, barring internal specifications, of the 5G smartphone have been revealed.

Additionally, CEO Madhav Sheth recently uploaded images of Realme’s first 5G smartphone a few days before its January 7 scheduled launch.

Sheth’s images of the phone revealed details about the back of the device. The quad-camera setup on the back of the device is shifted to the side rather than the middle, unlike the Realme X2 Pro.

According to a leaked spec sheet, the camera setup will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and 2-megapixel macro camera.

The design on the back is similar to that of the recently unveiled Realme X2. On the front, the Realme X50 5G sports a dual punch-hole display with two front cameras. The setup may have a 32-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultrawide lens on the front. The Realme X50 5G will be the first in the company’s smartphone portfolio to pack a punch-hole notch.

Further, the X50 5G is also expected to have an IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, which is equipped with an integrated X52 5G modem.