Realme V23i launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display, 5,000 mAh Battery

Realme recently dropped a new smartphone in its V series in China. The Realme V23i is the latest entrant to the company’s V series, which is exclusive to the Chinese market. The Realme V23i comes with a 5G MediaTek chipset, a 90Hz display, a large battery, and dual-rear camera setup.

Realme V23i Price

The Realme V23i price in China is set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,750) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. The phone appears to be priced on the higher side, considering its specifications are tailored more towards budget consumers. The Realme V23i isn’t expected to launch outside China.

Realme V23i Specifications

The Realme V23i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of expandable storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery, although there’s no word on charging support. However, it will likely charge through a USB-C port.

The Realme V23i sports a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset boasts a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a secondary 2 MP sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP camera for selfies.

The Realme V23i runs Android 12 based Realme UI out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The Realme V23i comes in Far Mountain Blue and Jade Black colour options.