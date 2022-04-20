Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro launched with 120Hz display, triple cameras

The Realme Q5 series has been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro. The launch comes only a couple of days after the company revealed the Realme Q5i in China.

Realme Q5 Price

The Realme Q5’s price in China is set at CNY 1,399 (Roughly Rs 16,700) for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the phone will also be available in an 8GB/128GB configuration for CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 19,000) and an 8GB/258GB configuration for CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,500).

Realme Q5 Pro Price

The Realme Q5 Pro’s price in China starts from CNY 1,799 (Roughly Rs 21,500) for the entry-level 6GB/128GB configuration. The Q5 Pro is also available in an 8GB/128GB configuration for CNY 1,999 (Roughly Rs 23,800) and an 8GB/256GB model for CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 26,200). As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Realme Q5 series outside China.

Realme Q5 Pro Specifications

The Realme Q5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone can also be paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage. The handset also sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme Q5 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Realme Q5 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back. It consists of a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone is equipped with a 16 MP selfie camera. The Q5 Pro runs on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The handset is offered in White and Yellow colours with a checkered-flag design.

Realme Q5 Specifications

The vanilla Realme Q5 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme Q5 is also offered with up to 256GB of storage. The Realme Q5 opts for a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery but opts for slower 60W fast-charging support.

It runs on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. For optics, the Realme Q5 gets a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone’s hole cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The Realme Q5 is offered in Silver, Gold, and Black colours.





