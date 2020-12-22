Realme confirms Snapdragon 888-powered Race will be part of a new series

Earlier this month, Realme confirmed that it will launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 888 chipset under a new moniker, ‘Race’. Now, new information from the company suggests that the Realme Race will be part of a new series from the company.

The news was confirmed by Realme China President Chase Xu on Weibo. The Realme Race will debut sometime in 2021, although we assume that the device or devices will arrive in the first quarter, possibly February.

Xu wrote, “Race is just a code name, the brand-new series is super cool. Realme’s first Snapdragon 888 flagship, see you in 2021!” This suggests that the Realme Race will bring several improvements over the company’s current flagship, the Realme X50 Pro.

To recall, the Realme X50 Pro was the first 5G phone unveiled in India back in February 2020. The Realme X50 Pro is currently the only 5G flagship in the company’s lineup, with the company failing to launch a successor to the Realme X2 Pro.

Apart from the new branding and the use of the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, the Realme Race is also expected to run on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. The phone could pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. We also expected to see improvements in the camera department.