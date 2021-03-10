Qualcomm Snapdragon chip to compete against Apple M1 in the works

Apple M1 MacBook models launched last year came with a signifiant bump in performance while offering excellent battery life. The M1 chip proved to be much better than Intel-based MacBooks. Qualcomm is now working on a Snapdragon chip that will be apparently be its answer to the Apple M1 chip.

According to WinFuture, Qualcomm is working on a new high-end chip for Windows laptops called SC8250. The chipmaker is currently testing two versions of the chip. It will have two clusters of high-performance cores clocked at different speeds. There will be four high-end performance Gold+ cores and four Gold cores clocked at a slightly lower clock speed. The report states that the energy-saving cores have been eliminated.

The four Gold+ cores are currently clocked at 2.7GHz. The other four Gold cores will clock at 2.43GHz.The integrated NPU is likely to work with up to 15 TOPs.

This means that Qualcomm’s rumoured Snapdragon chip will focus primarily on performance and is likely to offer poor battery life.

The report further states that the Snapdragon SC8250 chip has been passed to developer platforms for testing purposes. We can expect the chip to be introduced later this year on high-end Windows PCs and laptops.

There is no official word from Qualcomm on the Snapdragon SC8250 chip at the time of writing this.