PUBG Mobile Season 13 0.18.0 update: To feature new Miramar map, RP missions, Cheer Park and more

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds (PUBG) Mobile is in the final week of its Season 12. The next season kicks off on May 13, and the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update will bring in many new changes and features alongside the Royal Pass missions.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 details

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will start from May 13 with the update 0.18.0. The new update will have the theme ‘Toy Playground’ and bring in a slew of new features, including new weapon skins, outfits, RP Missions. The new season will also bring some changes in the Miramar map.

The Miramar map in Season 13 is set to get a design overhaul. Tencent has added two new areas called Oasis and Urban Ruins. Furthermore, the next season will introduce a new race track and a vehicle called Golden Mirado which will be available in one spawn location in the map. For getting consumables like Energy drink and Painkillers, the map will feature vending machines. There is also a new Lingering Sandstorm Effect that will bring sandstorms to the map.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 will also introduce Cheer Park, wherein up to 20 players can interact with each other in real-time and team up to play new modes called Duel and Hunt.

Season 13 Royale Pass missions will let players choose between Captain Hawk and Captain Fire Ranger at Level 50. At Level 100, players can choose between Ultra Defender and Puppet Agent for the season outfit. Silver rewards will be replaced with AceGold currency.