PUBG Mobile India alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta goes live on Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.

After months of waiting, the PUBG Mobile alternative, Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally landed in the country. The long-anticipated mobile fps has been in the works for several months and is now open for beta testing.

It is worth noting that this is not an official release, but an unreleased beta version of the game. For now, only those able to sign up as Beta testers can access the game. Players who manage to sign up for beta testing will be able to opt-out and download the full version of the game when it officially launches.

At the time of writing, Battlegrounds Mobile India had already reached the maximum number of testers that could participate in the open beta. It also confirmed that it wasn’t accepting more testers. If you are one of the lucky users who have signed up for beta testing, you can send your feedback about the game to battlegroundsindia_support@krafton.com.

The listing on the Play Store reveals that players will receive special rewards upon completing the launch event missions. These rewards include a Cold Fortune SKS weapon, a Persian Warrior Turban, Yoga Time Top, and Yoga Time Bottom.