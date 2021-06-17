PUBG Mobile India alternative Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta goes live on Play Store
At the time of writing, Battlegrounds Mobile India had already reached the maximum number of testers that could participate in the open beta.
June 17, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations are live in the country.
After months of waiting, the PUBG Mobile alternative, Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally landed in the country. The long-anticipated mobile fps has been in the works for several months and is now open for beta testing.
It is worth noting that this is not an official release, but an unreleased beta version of the game. For now, only those able to sign up as Beta testers can access the game. Players who manage to sign up for beta testing will be able to opt-out and download the full version of the game when it officially launches.
At the time of writing, Battlegrounds Mobile India had already reached the maximum number of testers that could participate in the open beta. It also confirmed that it wasn’t accepting more testers. If you are one of the lucky users who have signed up for beta testing, you can send your feedback about the game to battlegroundsindia_support@krafton.com.
The listing on the Play Store reveals that players will receive special rewards upon completing the launch event missions. These rewards include a Cold Fortune SKS weapon, a Persian Warrior Turban, Yoga Time Top, and Yoga Time Bottom.
Developers Krafton has not confirmed an official launch date for the PUBG Mobile successor, but previous reports
and speculations suggest that the game could be released as early as tomorrow, June 18. Whether or not that’s the case, we’ll just have to wait and see as opening up the game for beta is aimed at gathering feedback and iron out any bugs or other issues before an official launch. We expect the game to arrive later this month.