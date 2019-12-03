Premium Spotify annual plan gets massive discount in India, now available at Rs 699

Music streaming services have become highly popular in India. Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Hungama Music, and Gaana Music have been gaining popularity in the country because of their competitive pricing over apps like Apple Music, YouTube Music and Spotify.

However, Spotify India is hitting back with a big discount on its annual subscription plan. The popular music streaming service is now offering a yearly subscription at just Rs 699, little over half the original asking price of Rs 1,189. The offer is open to both new and existing Spotify Premium users. However, users with a Premium Spotify plan will have to re-subscribe to avail of the offer.

Spotify currently offers multiple plans on a daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly basis. The daily and weekly plans will set you back Rs 13 and Rs 39, respectively. Spotify also has a monthly plan for Rs 129. The three and six-month Spotify Premium plans will set you back Rs 389 and Rs 719, respectively, making the new discount on the yearly plan incredible value propositions. New Spotify Premium users can also avail three months of free subscription.

The new plan is only available for annual subscribers, and there are no discounts on other monthly or weekly plans. Spotify also confirmed that the new annual discount wouldn’t be available for people subscribing through a third-party service or Premium Family users. If you have any reservations about opting for a yearly subscription, take your time as the offer is vail till December 31.