Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera S Cabriolet launched in India

A few days after revealing its plans to launch the new 911, Porsche officially put the supercar on sale in India today. The car carries the legendary 911 tag and is the eighth of its generation. Although it retains its iconic aesthetics, it has undergone serious mechanical upgrades.

The 911 Carrera S features an extensively re-engineered platform which has been grafted with aluminium in its rear for improved weight distribution. It also carries a heavily revised 3-litre, flat-six, turbocharged petrol engine which makes 444BHP of maximum power. That is a 30BHP increase over the previous generation.

The new-generation German supercar can reach a speed of 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds. Its more advanced sibling, the Carrera 4S, can do the same speed in 3.6 seconds. The slightly faster time is possible partly because the 4S features all-wheel-drive. The car also gets an optional Sport Chrono Package which further shaves off 0.2 seconds.

The Carrera S has its top speed rated at 308 kmph, while the heavier Carrera 4S reaches 306 km/h. The 911 Carrera S Cabriolet has a retractable top which opens or closes in 12 seconds at speeds up to 50 kmph.

The interiors have been completely redesigned by Porsche which takes inspiration from the classic 911 models but adheres to modern technology. The traditional dials have been replaced by a central tachometer which has a digital screen on each side. The cabin also features a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity.

The new 911 comes in two variants as of now- the Carrera S and Carrera S Cabriolet which are priced at Rs. 1.82 crore and 1.99 crore respectively.