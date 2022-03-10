English
    Poco X4 Pro 5G officially teased in India, could launch on March 22

    The teaser video shows the Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 64 MP primary sensor as opposed to the 108 MP main camera on the global variant.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in Europe is expected to arrive soon in India.

    Poco X4 Pro 5G launched in Europe is expected to arrive soon in India.


    The Poco X4 Pro 5G has officially been teased in India. The Poco X4 Pro 5G was recently unveiled at MWC 2022 alongside the Poco M4 Pro. While has official launch date hasn’t been revealed just yet, the Poco X4 Pro 5G’s launch in India is expected to take place on March 22.

    Poco dropped a short trailer teasing the X4 Pro 5G on its official Indian Twitter handle. And while the trailer doesn’t reveal any date for the launch, tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the March 22 launch date.


    Furthermore, the teaser also reveals that the Poco X4 Pro 5G will feature a 64 MP primary camera as opposed to the 108 MP primary sensor on the global variant of the device that was unveiled earlier this month. However, the other specifications of the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India might be the same as its global counterpart.

    Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications 

    The Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is flat and comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

    The device has a triple-camera setup on the back. Poco X4 Pro 5G camera setup includes a 108MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front camera. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MWC 2022 #Poco #smartphones #Snapdragon #Xiaomi
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 05:39 pm
