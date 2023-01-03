POCO C50 budget smartphone launched in India, prices start at Rs 6,249

(Image Courtesy: POCO)

POCO C50 has been launched in India. The new entry-level smartphone will be part of the company's C-series portfolio.

The smartphone will be available starting January 10, 2023 on Flipkart and will be priced at Rs 6,249 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB Storage variant. Another variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB Storage will cost Rs 6,999.

POCO C50 Specifications

The C50 has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600, and the phone runs on MediaTek's Helio A22 SoC, which has a quad-core processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores operating at 2.0GHz. They have been paired with a PowerVR GE6300 GPU.

As for software, the phone will use Google's Android 12 Go Edition, which is a bare essentials version of Android meant for low-cost and budget devices.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which the company says can last up to a day with normal to light usage. It also supports 10W wired fast charging.

On the back is an 8-megapixel AI dual-camera module, and on the front of the phone is 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The rear-camera can record 1080p video at 30 frames per second.

"Strengthening our position in the sub-10K segment, the latest addition to the C-series portfolio is a perfect blend of the enhanced display, software, gaming, and camera experience," said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India.

"We are confident that it will be a market disruptor and will further redefine the smartphone experience.," added Tandon.