172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|paytm-mall-suffers-massive-data-breach-as-hackers-gain-unrestricted-access-report-5773391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall suffers massive data breach as hackers gain 'unrestricted access' into database: Report

The breach potentially affects all accounts and related information at Paytm Mall. Paytm is yet to make an official statement on the breach.

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce payment system and financial technology company Paytm has reportedly suffered a massive data breach after a hacker group targeted the company’s PayTM Mall database. The attackers are demanding a ransom in exchange for the data.

Hacker group John Wick is said to be responsible for the Paytm Mall database breach. The malicious group has been known for hacking the database of companies under the guise of helping them fix bugs in the system.

Global cyber intelligence agency Cyble stated that the John Wick hacker group gained unrestricted access to Paytm Mall’s entire production database through a backdoor, which potentially affects all accounts and related information at Paytm Mall.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The volume of data breached is currently unknown. Cyble claims that attackers have demanded 10 ETH, equivalent to USD 4,000.

“According to the messages forwarded to us by our source, the perpetrator claimed the hack happened due to an insider at Paytm Mall. The claims, however, are unverified, but possible. Our sources also forwarded us the messages where the perpetrator also claimed they are receiving the ransom payment from the Paytm mall as well. Leaking data when failing to meet hackers demands is a known technique deployed by various cybercrime groups, including ransomware operators. At this stage, we are unaware that the ransom was paid,” Cyble stated in an official update.

Paytm is yet to make an official statement on the breach.

Also read: Cybersecurity attack: Your questions about what it is, its various types & how to be safe answered
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #cyber security #PayTm #Paytm Mall

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.