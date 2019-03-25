Payment data security should be top priority: Nitin Bhatnagar, PCI SSC

PCI Security Standard Council

With digital payments becoming the norm, payment data security is a key focus area for tech and business leaders alike. The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) has been at the forefront of the global efforts to increase payment security by providing effective data security standards and programs.

Nitin Bhatnagar, PCI SSC Associate Director in India, has been spearheading the organization’s key efforts in the region. In this interview, Bhatnagar lists down his key priorities and emphasizes on the increasing need for a secure card payment ecosystem in the country.

He believes that a robust payment system needs constant discussions and efforts from the various industry stakeholders.

The council also hosted the first ever India Forum on payment data security in Delhi on 13 March, drawing more than 400 registered attendees representing leading players in the Indian payment card industry.