you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 10:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panasonic launches budget phone 'P90' in India, priced at Rs 5,599

The phone has a corning gorilla glass with 12.7 cm HD IPS Display and 2.5D curved display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News

Panasonic  on Wednesday launched its new P series smartphone 'P90' in India. It is a budget friendly phone with a price tag of Rs 5,599 and is powered by Mediatek processor.

As per a report by GSMArena, the new smartphone is supposed to be a low-budget smartphone with basic features. The phone will only be available via offline retailers, at all the leading retail outlets from June 20. A key feature of the brand new device is its multi-mode camera along with Beauty mode, Panaroma moded, Zero Shutter Delay, and many more. Along with these features, the phone is also equipped with Smart Action and Smart Gesture features.

The phone has a corning gorilla glass with 12.7 cm HD IPS Display and 2.5D curved display. The display will provide smooth and interactive touch experience. The device comes with a 5 MP front and 5 MP rear camera. Both front and rear camera sports a LED flash for clear images. Panasonic has included additional features like Panorama, Beauty Mode, HDR Mode and Live filters. The phone is powered by MediaTek MTK6737 Soc with quad-core 1.25 GHz processor.

The phone also provides 1 GB of RAM. The phone has a 2400 mAh battery for long-lasting usage. Android 7.0 is included in this device, loaded with features for users convenience. The phone support OTG for easy transfer of data between pen drives. Panasonic P90 is available in three stylish colours of blue, black and gold.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 10:55 pm

tags #India #Panasonic #Technology #Trending News

