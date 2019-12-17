PAN, Aadhaar card linking mandatory before December 31 - here's how you can do it

The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory for all citizens to link their PAN card to the Aadhaar card. The deadline for linking PAN to Aadhaar has been extended to December 31, 2019. Earlier, the deadline for this linkage was September 30.

In case you fail to link your PAN to Aadhaar, your income tax returns will be rejected. Even if you do not come under the income tax slab, you will need to follow the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline or else your PAN will become inoperative.

There are two ways to link PAN to Aadhaar card.

PAN-Aadhaar link via SMS

To link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS, the user needs to ensure that both the documents are registered under the same name. Your mobile number should also be the same as the one registered for Aadhaar.

For linking PAN to Aadhaar, type UIDAI space 12-digit Aadhaar card number space 10-character alphanumeric PAN details and send it to 567678 or 56161. For Example, if your Aadhar number is 109876543210, and your PAN is ABCD1234E, then send type UIDAI space 109876543210 ABCD1234E and send it to 567678 or 56161.

After sending the SMS, you will be notified after the PAN-Aadhaar linking is done successfully.

PAN-Aadhaar linking via Income Tax Department website

To link PAN to Aadhaar via the IT website, users need to ensure that they have a registered account on the website. If not, they can register on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.