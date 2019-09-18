App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oracle unleashes world’s fastest database machine

Exadata X8M delivers 2.5X performance increase and 10X lower latency at same price, company says.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Exadata Database Machine X8 at Oracle Openworld. The new database machine, says the company, sets a new bar and changes the dynamics of the database infrastructure market.

Exadata X8M combines Intel Optane DC persistent memory and 100 gigabit remote direct memory access (RDMA) over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) to remove storage bottlenecks and increase performance for the most demanding workloads such as Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), analytics, IoT, fraud detection, and high frequency trading.

“With Exadata X8M, we deliver in-memory performance with all the benefits of shared storage for both OLTP and analytics,” said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. “Reducing response times by an order of magnitude using direct database access to shared persistent memory accelerates every OLTP application, and is a game changer for applications that need real-time access to large amounts of data such as fraud detection and personalized shopping.”

Exadata X8M helps customers perform existing tasks faster and accelerates time-to-insight, while also enabling deeper and more frequent analyses. Customers continue to realize performance benefits as workloads grow since the Exadata X8M’s performance scales as the platform grows.

“Oracle Exadata X8M significantly raises the bar for OLTP applications and simplifies database consolidation in demanding on-premises and cloud environments,” said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. “Any and all customers who want to improve their Oracle Database performance need to immediately evaluate this new offering. It’s a serious game changer.”

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

