Oppo's first foldable smartphone Find N to debut on December 15

Oppo is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone next week. The Oppo Find N has officially been teased as Oppo’s first foldable smartphone and will compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The Oppo Find N foldable smartphone will be revealed on the second day of INNO Day 2021, i.e., December 15. Oppo INNO Day 2021 kicks off on December 14. Oppo’s official Weibo post confirming the launch of the Find N reads, “This is OPPO's answer to the next journey of smartphones.”

The post also suggests that Oppo’s first foldable smartphone will feature flagship specifications, although it is unknown whether the device will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the older Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Oppo has also teased an image of the phone’s side, giving us a look at what appears to be a triple-camera setup in a vertical layout. The design looks similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The post also notes that Oppo’s foldable phone has been four years in the making.

In an open letter, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer and OnePlus Founder Pete Lau wrote that the company was guided by two principles while making the Find N. Lau wrote, “This is our first foldable flagship smartphone – a result of four years of intense R&D and 6 generations of prototypes.”

First, was the looks and appeal of the device. Lau wrote, “We believe that a good product must first be beautiful and pleasant – simple in design, natural and comfortable in the material. It needs to offer powerful performance while maintaining an appropriate weight and size.”

The second was the utility of the device. He wrote, “For a foldable smartphone, both the closed-screen and open-screen experience should be equally simple to use. Then on top of that, we should create a ground-breaking efficient experience that a traditional smartphone cannot provide.”



Most pop-ups are annoying...

But not our self-developed retractable camera! Explore more in INNO WORLD on 14/12.#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/33hgJSw8If — OPPO (@oppo) December 7, 2021

His letter suggests that the first generation of the Oppo Find N was built in 2018 but wasn’t ready for the commercial market. Lau writes, “To us, the name Find N represents new possibilities. We are ushering in the next chapter of smartphones: the revolutionary experience of this new form factor will undeniably shake up the industry. The Find N is OPPO’s unique solution in an increasingly homogenized smartphone industry.”Oppo’s Find N foldable smartphone will be unveiled at INNO Day 2021 in China on December 15 at 16:00 local time. Oppo also teased a retractable rear camera in what appears to be a concept smartphone, suggesting that we could see quite a few innovations at INNO Day 2021.