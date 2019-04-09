Oppo set to unveil Reno handset with 10x lossless Zoom & 5G smartphone at event in Zurich

Oppo is set to unveil the first handset under its Reno sub-brand on the 10th of April at a launch event in China and 24th of April in Zurich, Switzerland. Oppo Reno has become one of the most talked about smartphone due to a 10x lossless zoom feature.

The camera on the new Reno handset is easily its standout feature. The Reno will likely see a triple camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 13-megapixel periscope lens, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Oppo has confirmed that the rear camera on the device will offer 10x periscopic zoom without any loss in picture quality.

The Oppo Reno handset will also feature a pop-up selfie camera and an impressive Panoramic screen with a 93.1-per cent screen-to-body ratio. Unlike traditional pop-up selfie cameras, the Reno’s front camera will likely feature an angled look.

The flagship Reno handset with the 10x Zoom will run on the Snapdragon 855 SoC, while the Snapdragon 710 chipset could power a 'Lite' edition of the phone. The new Reno smartphones will also support VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology and run on Color OS 6 based on Android Pie.



6GB RAM and 128GB Storage

6GB RAM and 256GB Storage

8GB RAM and 256GB Storage



Oppo will announce the flagship Reno handset in three variants –

The company will also offer four colour options including Extreme Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, Fog Sea Green and Mist Powder.

Apart from introducing the Reno sub-brand to the world, Oppo will also likely unveil a new 5G handset at the event in Switzerland. Oppo has been pretty open about its 5G plans and it already has a working prototype of a 5G handset. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that its 5G handset will feature the Snapdragon X50 modem.