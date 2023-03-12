Oppo Find X6 Pro key specifications leak ahead of launch; rear camera setup revealed

Oppo Find X5 Pro-8.

Oppo only recently unveiled its first clamshell foldable smartphone to the world. And now, the smartphone maker is gearing up to unveil a new flagship smartphone alongside the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip. The flagship Oppo Find X6 series is expected to make its debut in China soon.

While there is no official Oppo Find X6 series launch date, several leaks have suggested that the flagship devices will be unveiled later this month. The line-up will include the Oppo Find X6 and Oppo Find X6 Pro. The back panel of the Oppo Find X6 Pro was recently spotted on Weibo and Twitter.

The leaked images show the back panel of the Oppo Find X6 Pro, which reveals a large circular camera that encompasses the entire top part of the device. The circular Oppo Find X6 Pro’s camera module houses a triple-camera setup and an LED flash module. Additionally, the image also shows the Hasselblad logo on the back, highlighting Oppo’s partnership with the renowned camera brand on the Find X6 Pro.



Alleged real life photos of OPPO's next flagship phone, the Find X6 Pro, have appeared online. The associated leaker calls the device OPPO's "most ambitious product in recent years." #OPPO #FindX6 #Smartphone https://t.co/821U1VRal8

— NeowinFeed (@NeowinFeed) March 12, 2023

Additionally, the Find X6 Pro also features Oppo’s custom MariSilicon NPU. Reports suggests that the Find X6 Pro will use a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor, similar to the one spotted on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Accompanying the main camera are two 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensors for the ultrawide lens and the telephoto lens, which will have impressive zoom capabilities.

Both the main and telephoto sensors could have some sort of optical image stabilization (OIS). Moreover, the Oppo Find X6 Pro is also expected to use a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor for the selfie camera on the front. The Oppo Find X6 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Other specifications of the Find X6 Pro will likely include a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000 mAh battery with super-fast wired and wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. While rumours about the vanilla Oppo Find X6 are scarce, the phone is expected to use a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.