Oppo F21s Pro launching in India soon with the segment's first Microlens

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its F series in India. The Oppo F21s Pro is arriving in India soon, although no official launch date has been provided. The F21s Pro will be the third smartphone in the line-up, following the Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G.



Be the star everywhere you go with the Dawnlight Gold color of the OPPO F21s Pro flaunting the OPPO Glow which ensures styles that stays.#OPPOF21sProSeries

Know More: https://t.co/UC41TSEa89pic.twitter.com/W8BLMYwrbc

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 10, 2022

Oppo has set up a dedicated page for the phone, while teaser listing has also been posted on Amazon India. The page also reveals the design of the Oppo F21s Pro, which is similar to the F21 Pro.

While Oppo is still keeping details of the phone under wraps, the smartphone maker does say that the Oppo F21s Pro will feature the segment’s first “Microlens Camera”. The Microlens camera is surrounded by a ‘Orbit Light’, which lights up when taking photos and videos with up to 30x magnification. The Orbit Light can also be used to check app notifications and incoming calls.

The new Microlens will be part of a triple-camera setup that will use a 64 MP primary sensor. While there is no word about the other camera, it will likely be an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone will also feature Oppo’s Glow design with a scratch and wear-resistant anti-corrosion glass.

The Oppo F21s Pro will come in Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold colours. Oppo is yet to provide other details about the F21s Pro, although we should get more details in the coming days.