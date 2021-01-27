Oppo A55 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery: Check Price and Specs

Oppo recently unveiled a new budget 5G phone in China - Oppo A55 5G. The A55 features a 5G MediaTek chipset, a sizeable battery, and a triple camera setup.

Oppo A55 5G Price

The Oppo A55’s price in India is set at CNY 1,599 (Roughly Rs 18,000) in China. The phone is already up for sale, although Oppo has not provided any details on international availability.

Oppo A55 5G Specs

The Oppo A55 is powered by a 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone features 128GB of storage that is expandable via microSD slot. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges through USB-C. The A55 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The Oppo A55’s screen has a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back, the A55 opts for a triple-camera setup, with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Because of the chipset’s limitations, the Oppo A55 can only record 1080p video at 30fps and slow-mo clips at 720p.

The fingerprint reader on the A55 is shifted to the side and doubles as the power key, while the phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Oppo A55 5G is available in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black colour options.