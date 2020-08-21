Oppo A53 (2020) launched with 90Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery: All you need to know

The Oppo A53 (2020) has launched under the radar in Indonesia. The Chinese smartphone maker originally launched the A53 in 2015. Considering its specifications, the Oppo A53 (2020) seems more like a successor to the original Oppo A53 than the A52 (2020).



The faster and smoother #OPPOA53 is here! Get ready to feel the speed!

Launching on 25th August 2020, 12:30 PM. Stay tuned!

Know more: https://t.co/ZhIuKrLnBv pic.twitter.com/pI9mBmyM24

— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 21, 2020

The Oppo A53 2020 model is currently available for pre-order in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 (2020) is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (Roughly Rs 12,720). The phone is available in a single 4GB/64GB variant with a microSD card slot for expanding storage. The Oppo A53 is launching in India on August 25 at 12:30 pm (IST).

Oppo A53 2020 specifications

The Oppo A53 (2020) is powered by a Snapdragon 460 SoC. For comparison, the Oppo A52 (2020) uses a Snapdragon 665 SoC. The new Oppo A53 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7.2 skin.

The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel also gets a 90Hz refresh rate. The A53 also opts for a punch-hole camera cutout in the upper left corner of the screen that houses a 16 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

On the back, the Oppo A53 (2020) gets a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. The phone also features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset can be pre-ordered in – Electric Black or Fancy Blue colour options.